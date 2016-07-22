The 13 Orgasms You'll Never Forget

5 of 13

Illustrated by: Elliot Salazar.

"I was dating this guy dramatically on and off for a while. At this point in the ‘relationship' when we were ‘on,’ 75% of our time together was spent fucking. When I say ‘dramatic,' I mean it wasn't a healthy relationship — there were a lot of trust issues and insecurities, and as most women will know, that makes it hard to orgasm with that person. So anyway, we were off but turned up at the same party unplanned. He was sober at the time, and I was not at all. He was also a very jealous person, so he decided to take me away from any drunken flirting opportunity and take me home.



"The ride home was pretty tense because he was mad at how drunk I was, and I was mad that he took me away from the party, and we all know what angry sex is like...I actually am not a drunk sex kind of person, never was, so I was not expecting to fuck when we got home at all. The orgasm actually happened when he went down on me… The only thing I can try and compare it to is orgasming with a vibrator. I remember being so shocked that I was able to orgasm with this dude. I think that was the moment I 'fell in love' with him, maybe…maybe."