The Crazy Myth I Learned About Masturbating — & How I Learned To Enjoy It Again

I began to pray a lot, begging God to help me quit humping and stop being “gross.” My prayers were answered when my mom finally decided to throw away the beanbag chair.



Years passed and I eventually lost my interest in chairs and actually became interested in other human beings. One boy in particular took up most of my high school daydream space, a "friend" that I went to third base with once. We only “hung out” for a week before he called it off, because I called him 30 times in one day. (How was I supposed to know he had caller ID?) We never officially dated, but developed a flirty friendship in which I’d let him talk to me about other girls in the hopes he’d realize, rom-com style, that I was The One. One night, as we chatted about my new Jodeci CD, he began to breathe heavily.



“Are you listening to me?” I asked.



“Ah, yeah,” he said. “Yeah, keep talking.”



“What are you doing?”



“Just talk.”



“Are you...”



He let out a sigh of relief.



“What were you...” I began to ask.



“I was touching myself.”



“Why?!”



“Because your voice turns me on.”



Now, this is not me being self-deprecating, because I do think there are things about me that are sexy — but, in my opinion, my voice is not one of them. Still, I was flattered.



“It does?”



“Yeah, don’t you touch yourself?”



“Ew! No, that’s so gross!”



“No it’s not, do it. Trust me, you’ll love it.”



As I heard his deep voice say “do it,” I felt the beanbag chair feelings come rushing back, so I got off the phone and finished myself off — I was a born-again masturbator!



From then on, I refused to ever believe that something that felt so wonderful could ever be “gross.” As long as you aren’t hurting anyone (or anyone’s furniture), there’s absolutely no shame in masturbating.



Sure, at the time, I was bummed that the dude who took my HJ virginity didn’t ask me to prom, but he had given me something better than a lame corsage: He had given me the courage to explore my body without shame. (Okay, fine, I wanted the “lame” corsage, too.)



As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how much it sucked growing up in a world where boys seemed to be able to speak freely about “jerking off” while girls who touched themselves were “gross” or promiscuous. Perhaps if I had learned early on that “thingys” were actually called “vaginas” and it’s okay to touch your own, I wouldn’t have wasted so much time feeling ashamed and dirty. Of course, just because I learned that masturbating was okay doesn’t mean I was free from any further sexual guilt — even as an adult, I would face slut-shaming, judgment about my thoughts on monogamy and heterosexuality, and a sense that I should be feeling bad about feeling good. Thankfully, I’ve come to realize that, as long as everyone consents, feeling good is a great thing.



And while I don’t currently need the help of home decor or stuffed animals to masturbate, I have to admit that I still get a little excited when I see a beanbag chair. I guess it’s true what they say: You never forget your first love.