Bring Back The '00s With These Halter & Scarf Tops

With an e-commerce site now live (one that offers international shipping!), now's the time to stock up on beaded slip skirts, wrap shirts, and our personal favorite, a velvet halter top that's one part-J.Lo, one part-Julie Cooper from The O.C, and 100% summer in the city. "I'd like women of all ages to feel like there is a piece they could slot into their wardrobe," Linton adds. "I think women have such a spirited approach to personal style that's two fingers up at the conventional ideas of 'sex appeal' or 'femininity.' I wanted to make fun clothes for having fun in."