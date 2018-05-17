Bring Back The '00s With These Halter & Scarf Tops

"The pieces are inspired by those internet black holes we find ourselves disappearing into when you're searching things like 'silk scarf top 2001' on eBay," Linton says. "I wanted to tap into that. They're nostalgic pieces that have been stripped back and made over in more luxurious fabrics. The silhouettes are based on lots of the clothing I grew up on, watching MTV and The Simple Life. They're inspired by brands like Juicy Couture, Versace, Escada, and early '00s Prada. The print for this collection draws on some iconic fashion moments, like my favorite Louis Vuitton collaboration, Stephen Sprouse's graffiti bags."