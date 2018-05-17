The aim is to create 'semi-luxury' for women with less conventional tastes, and the pieces riff on fun '90s references, with nods to the best of '00s style. Think candy-tone colours, handkerchief hems, and a lot of ruching. Our favourite piece? The velvet halterneck, which comes in pistachio green or powder pink: one part J.Lo, one part Julie Cooper from The O.C, 100% summer in the city.