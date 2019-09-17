Story from Nails

7 Halloween Nail-Art Looks That Prove Orange & Black Can Be Chic

Megan Decker
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
We're not trying to rush the calendar, but we simply want to remind you that everyone's favorite fall holiday — Halloween — will be here in less than six weeks. If you can't bring yourself to step into your local Spirit Halloween just yet (and yes, it's open already), you can subtly ease into the season by adding shades of orange and black to your fingernails.
For some ideas on the least-cheesy way to do that, we've amassed a few budding Halloween nail-art looks that will be big this season. From glossy black with dripping accents to minimalist pumpkin-orange French tips, scroll through to find your chic Halloween-ish manicure — the kind you'll want to wear now and for the entirety of October.
Think black bubbling cauldron, but make it chic.
If you're partial to the traditional French tip, just make your go-to nail design orange for October. That's festive enough, right?
The orbit nail is edgy on its own, so a jet-black polish customizes the look for the spooky season.
We're calling it: A gold crescent-moon decal in the middle of a black French mani is the cool-girl way to do seasonal nail art.
Just when you thought Candy Corn was tacky...
Essie's global nail artist, Rita Remark, calls this look the "Harvest Moon mani." The copper-orange polish, called Rust Worthy, comes from the brand's fall collection.
Any way you slice it, there are three polishes you'll want to use in tandem for Halloween-inspired designs: black, orange, and something shimmery.
