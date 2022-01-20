If you're feeling that January burnout, we're right there with you. The thing about this time of year is that there are a lot of feelings — both reflective and future-oriented — and somehow zero time to devote to sussing them out. But one thing that often helps me feel better when my brain is overheating, my apartment is freezing, and seasonal malaise is ever present: a new hairstyle.
From a creative perspective, I get excited hearing what hairstylists — those who really know and understand blowouts and braiding — are inspired by. For me, it's one part visual appreciation, and sometimes, it inspires me to think beyond the confines of my practiced barely-off-center part, and play around with easy changeups, even if just for a Zoom call or a mirror selfie. Here, celebrity and editorial hairstylists share the style trends they are hyped about for 2022.
Advertisement
Ode To Glam
"This hairstyle always sparks joy for me because it is so reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour. It's a great way to bring a polished, luxurious feel to a look, especially for a party or social event!" - Jasmine Burnside, Editorial and Celebrity Hairdresser
Faux Locs
"At the moment, faux locs are bringing me so much joy. I love them more when they have a lived-in effect, multiple textures, and multiple lengths — very much like the stunning Lisa Bonet. I never want this style to go away." -Nai’vasha, Celebrity Curl Expert and Founder of Curl Queen
Spiked Updo
"I'm loving the comeback of the mid-90s updos. We created this spiked updo on Kristen [Stewart], by taking vertical sections from ear to ear, all along the head. We secured the sections from forehead to nape, leaving the ends a little spike-y — very reminiscent of Moss in 1996. The key product for this look was Virtue's 6-in-1 Styling Paste, which is a medium styler that texturizes, shapes, protects and adds shines. I love how it lets me mold hair." - Adir Abergel, Celebrity Hairstylist and Creative Director of Virtue Labs
Hot Rollers
"Fluffy '90s hair — really thick and bouncy — is recently sparking joy for me! You can achieve this look by using Glam Seamless Luxe Clip Ins and cutting a blunt cut with face-framing layers. I’ve really been into using hot rollers, the jumbo size, and then brushing it out to get that really fluffy '90s look." - Priscilla Valles, Celebrity Hairstylist and Extenstionist
Advertisement
XL Extensions
"This look screams joy and allowed me to show the versatility of braids, be creative, and give the model a hairstyle she loves, using Darling Thrive Braids Extensions. Going extra-long with the length made it easy for me to manipulate and create the design I wanted without issue." – Xia Charles, Celebrity Braider
Y2K Vibes
"This year, the early-2000s revival will still be bigger than ever. People are loving this trend because it’s joyful — and we all need a little magic these days. Play with knots, twists, and tons of hair accessories. Pro Tip: make sure your hair is completely detangled before your twist or knot it. I'm obsessed with the Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler to smooth out my clients' hair; it ensures the knots and buns are sleek and perfect!"- Clayton Hawkins, Celebrity Hairstylist