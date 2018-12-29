Protective styles are no longer just a summer thing. Braids are something we wear year-round because they're super easy to maintain (and not having to bother with your hair for two months is a blessing). But finding someone to braid you up can be a challenge. Not everyone can do cornrows or Senegalese twists so that they last and look good. Plus, you need someone who can keep your edges intact.
Luckily for New Yorkers, there are stellar salons and stylists that can transform your hair into various plaited looks, from classic box braids to trendier passion twists. Ahead, we rounded them up for you, so the next time you're planning elaborate cornrows for vacation or a brand-new protective style for 2019, consult this list of braiding pros.