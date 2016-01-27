How To Get Big, Soft Curls For Every Hair Type

If the parade of well-coiffed women sauntering down the spring runways or out of your local dry bar is any indication, big, bouncy hair is back. Like so many other '80s trends — Dr. Martens, denim on denim, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — voluminous Jessica Rabbit-inspired 'dos are finally, unquestionably, in vogue again. Along with them? Hot rollers, another vestige from that era.
Francis Catanese, lead stylist at John Barrett Bond Street, says, “I love that hot rollers are making a comeback — it’s a great way for clients to re-create what I do in the salon at home.” Even better, the tools are generally considered easier and more efficient than curling irons. We'll say that again: They're easier to use than curling irons! “They’re a time-saving trick to get you high glam with minimal effort,” explains Cutler Salon stylist Fatima Sheikh. In fact, Liana Le — a hairstylist at Marie Robinson Salon — says hot rollers are her “favorite DIY at-home volume tip.”
There's one caveat, of course. Figuring out how to use hot rollers properly does take a bit of practice. The hairstylists we enlisted for help agree on a few general rules of thumb: “Make sure your hair is 100% dry,” says Sheikh. “If there’s any moisture left, your style won’t last.” Christian Wood, a Highbrow stylist who’s worked with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, says that sectioning off your hair is key. “When you’re putting in the hot rollers, start at the ends of your hair, making sure they’re wrapped around the roller. Otherwise, you won’t get that beautiful bounce,” he says. Catanese also advises making sure the width of each section is equal to that of the roller.
Ready to tackle these tools? Keep reading to find out which hot rollers work best for you.
