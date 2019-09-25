When you're standing in a sea of dark-wash denim and brown leather boots under the autumn sun, it's the little details that set you apart from the crowd, like a one-of-a-kind gold foil button-down and a matching glitter manicure.
Shimmer on your nails is nothing new, but the look has come a long way from the sparkly polish bottles scattered across the carpet at your middle-school sleepovers. Now, it's the perfect finishing touch to your carefully-curated fall vibe.
Ahead, celebrity nail pros break down the best grown-up glitter nail polishes to stock this season, so you can DIY your dream mani-pedi and spare yourself the trip to the salon. From gold, silver, rainbow, and subtle shimmer, shop the all kinds of glitter, ahead.
