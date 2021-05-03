Girlfriend Collective’s Surprise Warehouse Sale Is The Shopping Hug We Need On A Monday

When we cracked open our eyes this morning and saw “Girlfriend Collective Last Chance Warehouse Sale” in our inboxes, we thought we were still dreaming. But after a pinch, a scroll, and a click we were assured that our favorite sustainable activewear brand was not playing Monday morning games — for a limited time only (or before everything sells out) we can score 40% off the reader-adored (and Shopping-team vetted) Girlfriend Collective leggings, track jackets, unitards, and more workout inspiring activewear. Trust us, it’s worth a quick sprint over to the brand’s website.
Girlfriend never ceases to surprise us — last winter, the eco-friendly activewear imprint introduced us to a new line of gender neutral staples; just recently, it said hello to summer with a new highly-requested swimwear line, and now this warehouse sale is here to keep us on our toes. Use these upcoming slides as a quick guide on what to buy and what’s worth every sustainable penny. Beware, all items from this deal frenzy are final sale, but we think the odds of cult-favorite pieces getting returned are slim.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.