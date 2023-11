Beauty Girl Math is a way of life, but it’s not unattainable. Remember when we were all obsessed with Extreme Couponing? That’s kind of what Beauty Girl Math is — finding the best and most effective way to get what you want and for the least amount of money. Multipurpose products are the ultimate return on investment. “Buying multipurpose products is my go-to. I don't want to spend money on a bunch of products when I can buy one product for multiple purposes and keep my makeup routine clean and edited,” says Kirsten Carriol , founder and CEO of Lanolips . “I can mentally divide the cost of the product by how many different ‘off label’ ways I dream up to put it to use.” Whether it’s a $65 10-pan palette with multiple shades that you can use to create your entire face including blush and lip color, a 10-in-one leave-in hair treatment or a lip balm that doubles up as a cuticle moisturizer, it all adds up in the end.