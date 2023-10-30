Is there anything quite as satisfying (and aggravating) as a CVS receipt that’s longer than you, filled with coupons to save your wallet? No! Those are the tiny joys of life, and you’ve earned that. “When it comes to beauty, a gift with purchase is the ultimate Girl Math hack. I can justify spending a little extra on an item that comes with a gift with purchase, such as a mascara or a primer, because, to me, it feels like I’m buying two or more items for the price of one,” boasts West. Buy one, get one free? All I hear is that you’re free from having to go out and buy one more in the future.