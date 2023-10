I love Danessa Myricks so much. I don’t think there has been a day in nearly three years I haven’t used some form of a DMB product. Whether it’s the Yummy Skin Glow Serum, the limited-edition Lightwork IV Transcendence Palette (which now goes for $350 on eBay!), or one of the ColorFix liquid pigments — Miss Danessa never misses. (I love her so much, I call her Miss Danessa, and the minute a Black person calls you by your formal name, you’re in.) I will say this: I was very confused by this palette the first time I saw it. Especially for Danessa, I expected something a little more…wild, I suppose? But then I saw her explain that this was intended to basically serve as an all-over palette for eyes, brows, face, and lips, and it kind of clicked for me. I love the texture of the pomades, especially for the brows. As a person who almost never uses a pigment to fill in my brows anymore, it was the perfect consistency for someone who was out of practice. I used the dark brown shade, Bark, and a little bit of the black shade, Tourmaline, to fill in my brows, while I popped Harvest, the mahogany powder, in my eye crease. I even got a little wild and used just a tad of Sculpted, a cool gray, on my contour, giving me a snatched jaw line. This palette is even more relevant now that we’re in our cream and powder era. While this palette may not have gotten my motor running at first glance, it’s likely to be one I reach for again and again.