8 Multipurpose Makeup Products R29 Editors Love

Whether you're looking to streamline your daily makeup routine or want to find that one hero beauty product of the summer, we've got you covered. Finding the perfect no-fuss multipurpose makeup doesn't have to be difficult. From all-in-one makeup sticks to travel-friendly stackable makeup to multi-use makeup palettes, there are actually quite a lot of options out there.
So to help narrow down your search, R29's Shopping editors are sharing our favorite multitasking makeup products that make getting ready quick and easy. (Spoiler: We're loving multifunctional lip and cheek tints and eyeshadows turned highlighters.) To achieve your own effortless beauty look with as few products as possible (to keep your face sweat-free in the summer heat and your cosmetics case light for your travels) read on. Plus, learn about some additional multipurpose makeup that you may have heard about and definitely should know about.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
R29 Editors' Favorite Multipurpose Makeup
"I've been a fan of Glossier's popular Cloud Paint since college, and it's been a non-negotiable makeup product for me ever since. When I do the absolute bare minimum to spruce up my appearance, I'll throw on some mascara, clear eyebrow gel, and some Cloud Paint on my cheeks and my eyelids. I easily dot and blend it into my skin with my fingers for a quick, effortlessly flushed, and sun-kissed look. And when I do a full face, the Cloud Paint acts as a great base under my eyeshadow and powder blush. I really like the peachy Beam shade but also use the more muted Dusk one too." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"It’s me, back again with another Westman Atelier recommendation. This clear highlighter stick adds the perfect dewy (but not sticky) summer glow to the tops of your cheekbones and can easily be layered on top of any cream blush. I’ve also been known to add it to the center of my eyelids for a slight illuminating sheen and on my lips over a tinted stain." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"I recently reviewed a full face of Beauty Pie makeup, and the Supercheek Cream Blush emerged as one of my favorites out of everything I tried. Not only is the sheer, dewy color perfect for a soft pop of blush, but the Perfect Nude shade doubled as such a pretty lip shade on my olive skin. Plus, the formula is made with hydrating oils so it felt super comfortable and moisturizing on my cheeks and lips!" —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"It is a rare, rare day when I hit pan on a powder product — usually things go out of style or shatter or expire before I can go through the whole thing. But Hourglass’s iconic Ambient Lighting palette is just that good." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"I recently tried several Pür clean beauty products, many of which were multitasking formulas like this lip chubby. I tried this skin-care-infused lipstick, which can also be used as a blush, according to the brand. The creamy formula actually has a velvety, powder-like finish. This gave my lips a soft pout look and my cheeks a sheer tint. The So Peachy and Blushing Rosé shades are my favorite because they're the most flattering on my complexion." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"I actually owned this product before it went viral on TikTok, which is extremely rare. I don’t stay up to date with beauty trends too much, but I understand why everyone goes crazy for glitter makeup (including myself). Not only do I use it on my eyes — as intended — on top of a matte shadow or on my bare lids for just some shimmer, but I also use it on my cheeks as a highlight. It’s the easiest way to attain a glam look because you truly just rub it on, and boom: a dewy, sheer glow glimmers atop your lids, cheeks, cupid’s bow, or wherever you place it. I highly recommend for beginners yearning for an elevated look or procrastinators dying to speed up their makeup routine." —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I am not a beauty girlie at all, but I have heard rave reviews about Jones Road Miracle Balm and am dying to try it! I love products that have multiple functions as they speed up my already-minimal beauty routine by allowing me to literally just slap on some product and be done with it." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"Ever since my younger sister tried the TikTok trend of using a white eye pencil as highlighter, I jumped on the bandwagon. Yes, you can use this pencil to color in your waterline to brighten your eyes or swipe it on your eyelid for a bold cat eye, but I use it as a highlighter all over my face. I smudge it into the inner corners of my eyes before adding eyeshadow, under my eyebrow arches, on the bridge and tip of my nose, on my cupid's bow, and across my cheekbones. I then blend it in with my fingers for a bright and natural glowing effect." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
More Multipurpose Makeup To Know About
We all know Nars' powder blush in the infamously named and universally flattering shade Orgasm. But did you know that the popular blush is now available as a cream stick formula? The Multiple Stick is an all-in-one makeup stick to add a sheer blush or highlighting shimmer to your eyes, cheeks, lips, and body.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Kaja is known for stackable makeup in whimsical, compact packaging. And one of its most famous products is the travel-friendly, tiny stacked bento eyeshadow trio. Available in a ton of shimmery and/or matte combinations, you have all you need for an easy eyeshadow look or a dynamic and dimensional one. Plus, the shimmery "bouncy" shadows can be used as highlighter, and the matte ones can be used as blush or bronzer.
You've very likely heard of Benetint (and like me, may have thought that the lip and cheek stain was a standalone product rather than a shade name). But the popular multipurpose tint is actually available in several bright glossy shades, including Floratint and Cha Cha Tint. Swipe it onto your lips and cheeks for hydrating, long-wearing, and transfer-proof color.
Another stackable makeup product for your no-fuss, minimalist needs. This customer-favorite compact trio by Alleyoop has creamy blush, bronzer, and highlighter all in one compact stack. And the blendable and buildable formulas are available in three different colorways to complement different complexions.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.