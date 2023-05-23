8 Multipurpose Makeup Products R29 Editors Love

Kaja is known for stackable makeup in whimsical, compact packaging. And one of its most famous products is the travel-friendly, tiny stacked bento eyeshadow trio. Available in a ton of shimmery and/or matte combinations, you have all you need for an easy eyeshadow look or a dynamic and dimensional one. Plus, the shimmery "bouncy" shadows can be used as highlighter, and the matte ones can be used as blush or bronzer.