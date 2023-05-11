The concept of Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick is one I immediately could get behind: A sheer, soft-matte formula that leaves a kiss of color on lips without feeling dry. Since I typically wear tinted nude lip balm most days, I opted for the shade Nothing On, a neutral brownish rose. At first swipe, it was more comfortable (i.e., hydrating) on lips (prepping with the aforementioned Intensive Lip Balm was definitely the move), and the color brought my entire face to life. I won’t lie, this is a sheer pigment, so if you want to boost the color, I would pair it with a lip liner for more impact. However, as someone who isn’t much of a lipstick girlie to begin with, I have to say that I was obsessed with the natural, blurred finish. Plus, I love that it came in a refillable case that feels really expensive and luxe.