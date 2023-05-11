We’re all about sharing our best secrets here, and when it comes to makeup, skin care, and more, Beauty Pie is one of them, IMHO. Founded by beauty industry veteran Marcia Kilgore (who founded Bliss Spa, among other ventures), Beauty Pie is a beauty lover's online playground: Luxurious, on-trend products made at top beauty labs around the world are sold at a fraction of competitors’ prices. It’s one of those things that feels too good to be true but isn’t.
For those new to the game, here’s how Beauty Pie works: By becoming a member (fees are either $10 billed monthly or $59 annually), you get insider access to shopping the brand’s vast array of hair, makeup, skin care, and more at shockingly low prices. (If you’re wary of commitment, you can always shop products à la carte at a higher, non-member price.)
The concept is admittedly genius, but as always, it comes down to the quality — and whether products are the real deal. As a self-professed makeup girlie, I sampled some of Beauty Pie's fan-fave cosmetics: A dewy cream blush, powder bronzer, creamy concealer, lip balm, and tubing mascara, among other gems. (Basically, everything I'll need for a soft, summer-ready face beat.) Ahead, join me as I test-drive some of Beauty Pie's bestselling makeup.
I love a lip mask. I actually started my getting-ready routine by applying this first, so it had time to absorb while I did the rest of my makeup. It had a gorgeous, rich texture that didn’t feel super heavy, but was still nourishing. There was a hint of flavor, but nothing strong or overwhelming. It felt really buttery and soft, and it prepped my lips perfectly for lipstick.
Right off the bat, the shade match was pretty spot on. I’m wearing 400 Buff here, and I dotted it where needed and then blended it out all over my face. It’s on the light end of medium coverage, which I prefer since I can build it up if needed. It truly disappeared into my skin with an undetectable finish and felt weightless on my skin. I don’t like to wear a ton of makeup every day, and this is perfect for evening out skin tone without feeling like you’re wearing a mask of makeup.
As we all know, blush is having a moment, so I was excited to try Beauty Pie’s cream formula. The texture felt buttery and hydrating in the pan, which we love. Using clean fingers, I swirled and tapped it onto cheekbones and blended it out. In terms of pigmentation, it’s subtler than I expected, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing; I love a sheer hint of color, and if needed, I can always use this as a base for a powder formula to boost intensity and wear time.
Overall, the effect was really pretty and natural, and the shade Perfect Nude was a perfect rosy nude (the name checks out!) that lent my olive skin a subtle, warm glow. (I even dabbed a little on my lips as a base for color, shhh don’t tell.)
The concept of Beauty Pie’s Unlipstick is one I immediately could get behind: A sheer, soft-matte formula that leaves a kiss of color on lips without feeling dry. Since I typically wear tinted nude lip balm most days, I opted for the shade Nothing On, a neutral brownish rose. At first swipe, it was more comfortable (i.e., hydrating) on lips (prepping with the aforementioned Intensive Lip Balm was definitely the move), and the color brought my entire face to life. I won’t lie, this is a sheer pigment, so if you want to boost the color, I would pair it with a lip liner for more impact. However, as someone who isn’t much of a lipstick girlie to begin with, I have to say that I was obsessed with the natural, blurred finish. Plus, I love that it came in a refillable case that feels really expensive and luxe.
I love a powder bronzer — nothing works better to enhance my cheekbones and warm up my skin. Out of all the Beauty Pie products I’ve tried so far, Awesome Bronze immediately emerged as one of my favorites. For starters, the powder is so silky and blendable, and a little went a long way to sculpt my features and give me a natural, bronzy glow. The shade Sunny Side was cool enough that it was great for contouring, and it blended beautifully. I even dusted a little across my lids as eyeshadow, which I find really pulls the entire makeup look together. As with the lipstick, Beauty Pie is killing it with the refillable packaging — which I’ll be needing as this will definitely be my go-to this summer.
The final step in my makeup routine is always mascara, and I’m very picky with the ones I use. I’m naturally blessed with pretty good lashes that are naturally long and dark, so I usually like my mascara to help lengthen and define them. (Personally, I find volumizing or thickening ones a bit heavy for my features.) Another mascara non-negotiable is easy removal since I take pride in being delicate with my eye fringe.
I curled my lashes with my trusty curler and then went in with Wrap Star using the patented (just kidding) Karina Hoshikawa method of wiggling the wand at the base of the lashes and fanning them out as I swept upwards.
The Wrap Star wand was not something I’d encountered before — S-shaped with bristles of varying lengths — but I think it helped deposit the mascara evenly onto my lashes. The finish was really natural, which I like (sensing a theme?), and I was able to hit the bottom lashes a tiny bit without depositing too much product onto them.
The mascara pigment itself was super-inky and black with a slight glossy finish (nothing super matte or dry like some waterproof formulas), and I didn’t notice any flaking as I went about my day. If you prefer a more dramatic or volumizing effect for your lashes, Beauty Pie has other mascaras in its lineup. But since I love a “my lashes, but better” kind of vibe, this one is great for that — and it glides off easily with cleansing oil and warm water.
