R29 Editors’ 5 Go-To Looks For Easy Spring Makeup

"Shades of brown aren't just for autumnal looks anymore. I personally think tan and bronze is the perfect spring combo to warm up my pale winter complexion as the seasons start to change. I used to be super scared of bronzer, but we've come a long way since the dark orange caked-on cheeks of the early aughts. Today's bronzer trend is a little more natural, but still totally easy to apply. All you need is a fluffy blush brush and two bronzers: one matte for warming up the cheekbones and temples (where the sun would naturally hit) and a lighter shimmery one above it for a bronzed-to-the-gods glowy finish. For this look, I paired Bobbi Brown’s Bronzer in Golden Light for my matte layer and Milani Baked Bronzer in Soleil for the shimmery one. Because I have bangs, I don't worry about bronzing my forehead, but if the sun would hit your skin there, a few taps up the temples and across the hairline should do it. Pro tip: If you want to push it an extra glowy mile, you can also apply a shimmering blush that can double as a highlighter ( Nars’ Orgasm is a classic).You could absolutely stop the look there, but I like tying my eyes into the look by using the matte bronzer in the crease of my eye and the shimmery one on the lid. I think it makes the face look more cohesive, and I love that it doesn't require getting out any other eyeshadows. Since I have been particularly tired lately, I keep my under eyes bright with some IT Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer in light neutral, and then finish up with whatever mascara and lip color I have on hand. Today I threw on Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey for a berry stain look, but sun-kissed glowing skin looks just as great with nude, pink, or even red." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer