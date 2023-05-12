These Clean Beauty Products Made My Skin Glowy (& Not At All Greasy)

Right now, radiant, sun-kissed, and glowy skin is the widely loved beauty look. From the Kardashians stepping away from their once ultra-matte makeup looks to Sofia Richie's recent viral bridal beauty, the trend is here. Personally, I'm happy about it. I used to only wear matte makeup but have grown to love sheer, creamy formulas that offer my skin hydration and a healthy glow. As someone with oily skin, it can be a struggle to find formulas that don't break me out, but it's totally rewarding when I do. It's why I was very excited to be able to try some PÜR beauty products.
The brand's makeup contains skin-care ingredients to help skin look and feel better, even after you wipe it all off. The multitasking products are meant to streamline your daily beauty routine (as represented through the brand's quick makeup guides). PÜR's products also fall within "clean beauty," and no, not just because it's a buzzword — because they're all truly clean. Ready? PÜR's products and ingredients are vegan as well as cruelty-, gluten-, paraben-, talc-, petroleum-, and mineral oil-free. Really, there are no cons in my eyes. Read on to see my honest review of a few PÜR makeup products.
After attending a late dinner party full of wine tastings, I had a pretty restless night knowing I had to go to the office the next day. Then I woke up and found that a bunch of blemishes and pimples randomly popped up all over my face. So when I groggily looked at the packaging on PÜR's 4-in-1 Correcting Primer, and the first thing I read was, “Prepping for a long day or recovering from a late night?” I truly felt seen. Keywords like “energizing” and “caffeine” also made me excited to try it out.
The multitasking product is intended to act as a makeup primer, reduce redness, minimize the look of pores, and smooth skin texture. Ingredients like probiotics, squalane, shea butter, and aloe all help with hydrating, restoring, and soothing dull and tired skin. But the powerhouse ingredient, used across several PÜR products, is the brand's signature patented Ceretin Complex skin-care blend to help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
After applying my normal skin-care routine, I rubbed the milky and slightly tacky white primer all over my face using my fingers. The formula glided over my face easily, leaving my skin with a soft, smooth texture. I felt like my redness slightly subsided and that I looked more fresh-faced and dewy (and thankfully not greasy). The scent was also very calming and subtle. I then put on my normal concealer and contour stick, which applied very nicely. Throughout the day, I noticed that my makeup stayed in place and that my new primer didn't make me more oily than I already was.
I also realized that I received a few samples of PÜR beauty products earlier in the year. I had an eyeshadow pallet named Wednesday with six matte and shimmery neutral shades, similar to colors I typically use, so I decided to test it out. I applied the slightly peachy and pink matte shades as well as the shimmery beige shade, which gave me a subtle glow on the inner corners of my eyes and brow bones. The formulas weren't super-pigmented, but they were flattering, and I didn't have to deal with any fallout, which I was grateful for.
Next, I tried the Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby, which doubles as a cheek tint. I blended it into my cheeks with my fingers, and while it isn't as pigmented as other cream blushes I've tried, the multitasking product is great, especially when you need to get ready in a pinch. The crayon-looking lipstick looks super creamy, but it's actually more matte than expected with a pigmented, powdery finish. While I originally thought it was a glossier formula, I ultimately liked the soft pouty look it gave me. Plus, if I do want a glossy look, I can just apply some lip balm first and top it off with a lip oil or clear gloss. (And BTW, when your Lip Chubby runs low, simply twist the bottom of the applicator to push up more product.)
I first tried the So Peachy shade, which is the lightest in the four-shade color range. I really liked the fresh, bright color, which complemented my skin tone and hair color. I also tried the Blushing Rose shade, which was slightly darker than my natural lip color, and Sugar Plum — the darkest shade — which was a deep berry color. I can see myself sticking with So Peachy for little-to-no-makeup days, Blushing Rose for put-together workdays, and Sugar Plum for dinner-party nights. The only negative that I'll say is that I'm not a fan of the strong scent, which I believe is from the sunflower seed oil, but the ingredient is used to protect my lips from environmental stressors, so I can look over it.
More than any of the other products, I was the most excited to try PÜR's Skin Perfecting Mineral Glow Bronzing Powder. This slightly shimmery powder also includes the brand's Ceretin Complex skin-care blend and is supposed to give a soft, healthy glow. I typically wear matte bronzers since I do have oily skin and don't want to look greasy, but I wanted to see if this product gave me a glow that didn't look absolutely ridiculous.
Initially, I packed it on too heavy without realizing how pigmented the formula was, but it easily blended out over my cheeks, nose, and jawline for a sheer, natural finish. It definitely made my skin look radiant and sun-kissed, if I do say so myself. Throughout the day it also melted into my skin for an even more naturally tan look. The brand also recommends pairing the bronzer with the Skin Perfecting Powder Afterglow Illuminating Powder as a highlighter for an ultra-glowy look. While I don't have this product, the combination of the PÜR primer and bronzer gave me a dewy complexion that I really enjoy.
Overall, I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't turn into a greasy mess by the end of the day (as I often do) with PÜR's beauty products. So I'm thrilled that I've found makeup that can actually help me achieve the trendy glowy this summer.
