These Clean Beauty Products Made My Skin Glowy (& Not At All Greasy)

Next, I tried the Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby , which doubles as a cheek tint. I blended it into my cheeks with my fingers, and while it isn't as pigmented as other cream blushes I've tried, the multitasking product is great, especially when you need to get ready in a pinch. The crayon-looking lipstick looks super creamy, but it's actually more matte than expected with a pigmented, powdery finish. While I originally thought it was a glossier formula, I ultimately liked the soft pouty look it gave me. Plus, if I do want a glossy look, I can just apply some lip balm first and top it off with a lip oil or clear gloss. (And BTW, when your Lip Chubby runs low, simply twist the bottom of the applicator to push up more product.)