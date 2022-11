My planned selfie session didn't work as well; however, the mask didn't fit the contour of my face very well. The mouth opening was too wide, so my chin was not well-covered. It was also slipping off my face the whole time, given that the product is absolutely packed with serum. This is definitely not a bad thing, as there was plenty of the good stuff left in the packaging for the neck and even the rest of my body. But the mask itself? Definitely a product best enjoyed while lying flat.