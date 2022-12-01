19 Pawsome Gifts For Every Pet Parent On Your List

We all know that friend who never misses a chance to show pictures of their pet. (This, in addition to the dedicated Instagram account for said pet.) In fact, you might be that person. But, hey, no judgment here: I have my rescue pup's gotcha day tattooed on my wrist. Point is that we all love our pets — and the holidays are the best time to show exactly how much.
Because
you've literally lost your mind you're a loving, caring pet parent, you likely shower your fur baby with adorable clothes and toys year-round. But with the holidays fast approaching, it's your turn to get some treats — or drop not-so-subtle hints for some purrfect gift ideas you'd love to see under the tree. To get the gifting juices flowing, we're giving you the low-down on the best gifts out there for all the proud pet parents on your list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.