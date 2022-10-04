Tell us how this partnership with Wild One came about. I know that you're a proud dog parent yourself.

I've always been so vocal and supportive when it comes to rescuing dogs. I'm not kidding: My dogs are probably the most important part of my life in so many ways. Like, I don't like traveling anymore; I don't want to be away from them! And I feel like this collection is such a great opportunity to bring my own design aesthetic to dog products. I think [the collection] is so good-looking and so true to my brand.