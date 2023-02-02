Love languages — we all have them, but what exactly do they mean? You've definitely heard about them, but in case you need a refresher, the love languages were mapped out in a self-help book by author Gary Chapman, PhD. in the mid-90s in order to help couples navigate the often turbulent waters of relationships. Because we are all different, it turns out we all have preferred ways of giving and receiving love. According to Chapman, those preferences can be broken down into five distinct love languages: Words Of Affirmation, Physical Touch, Acts Of Service, Quality Time, and Gifts. And as Valentine's Day approaches, there's no better way to impress and delight your partner than to gift them something that speaks their language.
According to relationship expert and licensed therapist Samantha Saunders, "understanding someone’s primary love language helps us tailor our gifts in order to make sure what we give is well received not only on an emotional level, but also by showing we put effort into really understanding our partner’s wants and needs." And isn't that exactly what the holiday of love is all about?
If you want your paramour to feel special and cared for this Valentine's Day, it's time to figure out what their love language is. Below, we've broken them down with the help of Saunders' expertise and picked our favorite gifts for each love language that will make your partner feel extra adored this February 14.
Words Of Affirmation Love Language Gifts
Nothing says I love you to someone whose love language is words of affirmation as much as literally saying "I love you." Saunders explains that people who fall under this category need "verbal expressions of appreciation or compliments that help us feel valued and loved." So maybe this Valentine's Day is the perfect time to hone your skills and write a flowery love letter, telling your partner everything you adore about them to make it really hit home. If that sounds a little too daunting (we know how difficult writing can be!), there are quite a few personalizable gifts that you can grab to say those three words for you. Bonus points if it's something your partner will use every day like a journal, piece of jewelry, or keychain.
Physical Touch Love Langage Gifts
Physical touch is exactly what it sounds like — receiving love by being touched. Though your mind may jump straight into gifts that lean more towards sex, Saunders reminds us that "any type of nonsexual touch can demonstrate a loving connection between two people." So, while it's never a bad plan to have lingerie and sex toys at the ready for the day, offering your partner a thorough rubdown with Maude's Massage Candle or investing in a nail kit and learning how to give them a DIY manicure-pedicure is a thoughtful way to show you care, too.
Acts Of Service Love Language Gifts
If you want to jump your partner's bones after they prepare a meal for you, do the dishes, tidy up, or anything else that takes away some of your daily stress, chances are, your love language is Acts of Service. Saunders defines the language as, "thoughtful gestures such as running errands or doing household chores for your significant other to demonstrate you care about them," so a gift that helps make their life a little bit easier is the way to go. Something like an Instant Pot or air fryer, which minimizes dinner prep into merely a few minutes, or even a splurge like the Dyson Airwrap (which will give them salon-level blowouts with ease) is a great way to show you care.
We're big fans of this bathroom towel warmer, which lessens long-term laundry loads by keeping your towels fresher longer—plus, who doesn't love the idea of getting wrapped in a hot towel right out of the shower to lessen that winter chill? If that's too much of an investment, putting hot packets in their gloves on a cold winter day does the trick as well.
Quality Time Love Language Gifts
Does the idea of spending alone time with your boo set your heart racing? You might be someone whose love language is quality time. For a couple who already lives together, it might seem like you already live that life, but Saunders clarifies that not all time spent together is quality. "Quality time is spending undivided attention with your partner." AKA, put that phone away during your dinner reservation, cuddle up on the couch for a marathon of Drag Race on Paramount+ (or any of the other gazillion addictive shows avail on streaming services), book a remote romantic airbnb for the weekend, take a cooking class together, the list goes on; there's no wrong way to give your partner the quality time they crave, as long as you're present. Saunders explains that "talking, listening, exploring new places [together] all count towards investing in the relationship with your presence and undivided attention."
Gifting Love Language Gifts
Honestly, if your partner's love language is gifts, you've pretty much hit the jackpot. No matter what the occasion, a gift will always be received with appreciation. For Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with the classics: flowers, chocolates, perfume, etc. But if you're feeling up to going outside the Valentine's box, it's always thoughtful to gift your beau something specific to their interests, like a subscription to Master Class so they can finally learn how to cook like Gordon Ramsay, concert tickets to their favorite band, or a jewelry splurge they'd be hesitant to purchase for themselves. Remember, any token of your affection makes more of an impact when it's meaningful to them, and it shows you've been listening to their desires. If none of these are quite the right fit, don't despair. Our Unique Valentine's Day Gift Guide and Non-Cheesy Valentine's Day Gifts For Him are filled with gifting inspo.
