If you want to jump your partner's bones after they prepare a meal for you, do the dishes, tidy up, or anything else that takes away some of your daily stress, chances are, your love language is Acts of Service. Saunders defines the language as, "thoughtful gestures such as running errands or doing household chores for your significant other to demonstrate you care about them," so a gift that helps make their life a little bit easier is the way to go. Something like an Instant Pot or air fryer , which minimizes dinner prep into merely a few minutes, or even a splurge like the Dyson Airwrap (which will give them salon-level blowouts with ease) is a great way to show you care.We're big fans of this bathroom towel warmer , which lessens long-term laundry loads by keeping your towels fresher longer—plus, who doesn't love the idea of getting wrapped in a hot towel right out of the shower to lessen that winter chill? If that's too much of an investment, putting hot packets in their gloves on a cold winter day does the trick as well.