15 Golden Friendship Tokens To Gift Your Bestie

While there are many routes you could take ( candy a card ), bringing it back to where it all began with a matching friendship token feels particularly sentimental. After all, trading handmade pieces at your slumber parties worked back in middle school — so, just imagine how sweet a grown-up friendship item would be now. With that, we're showcasing 15 playful, pretty, and nostalgic jewelry pieces ahead (from bracelets to rings and necklaces) that will show your best friend just how much they mean to you.