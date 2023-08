Would I use it again? I'm not fully convinced it's for me. As someone who lives with their partner and grew up in a sex-positive family, vibrator discretion doesn't rank high, and I think this actually lengthened the amount of time I spent in the shower rather than condensing it. I also really love my Venus razor blades — if you do choose to purchase the first-ever razor-slash-vibrator, it's only compatible with Freya's blades , which come in four-pack cartridges for $9.99.I'd recommend it mostly for someone who is looking for a discreet vibe to take on vacation (although, remember TSA doesn't let you take razors in a carry-on) or someone in college who doesn't want to broadcast their masturbation routine with their entire dorm floor. Though it currently boasts 4.8 out of 5 stars on Freya's site, there are no written testimonials that explain why it ranks so high or who it ranks high with, but I assume it falls mostly into those two categories of people. That said, if you're curious, I think it's more than worth a try, especially if you like living on the edge.