In The Mood For Leggings & Orgasms? Free People Has Both

While sex toys from a fitness-focused retailer might seem odd at first, there's a reason it makes sense. Similar to other activities that get your heart pumping, solo sex has been medically linked to a ton of health benefits, according to several studies. Expert sexologist Dr. Massimo Fontanta tells Refinery29 that "masturbation can increase blood flow, which can help to improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart disease." Which basically means you can count masturbation towards your weekly cardio. And there's no shortage of ways to get your cardio in if you surf FP's "self-love" category. It's flush with top-of-the-line sex toys and accouterment we already love. So, as you find yourself browsing FP Movement and loading up your cart with leggings, sports bras, sneakers, and more, don't forget to stop by and show yourself some love with a new sex toy. Keep scrolling to see all our must-haves from FP's sexual wellness collection for more sexy, sweaty fun now.