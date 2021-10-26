"Not going to lie, I was skeptical that this moderately-sized puffer would be able to pack into the built-in inside pocket pouch. To my shock and delight, the Pippa just kept getting smaller as I folded (okay, more like gently stuffed) it into the pocket. It zipped without much of a fuss, and voilà, it was roughly the size of folded-up pair of jeans. Packability generally isn’t something I care about when looking for outerwear — I kind of just assume it’s going to be bulky — but the fact that this puffer is so packable is definitely an added bonus to all of its other great features. But that’s not all! I actually traveled with this jacket (half in the name of journalism, half to see my parents) and I kid you not, this folded-up Pippa is the best fucking lumbar pillow ever. Like, I’m dead-ass serious: On my flight, I gently tucked my folded Pippa behind my lower back and was legit so comfortable for the entire three hours. Total gamechanger TBH." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer