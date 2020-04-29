We Just Found Your 2020 Alternative To Leggings

We're not always the first to admit it, but the truth is, we love leggings. Sure, they might not always be the most stylish choice. But when you're running to the market in the wee hours of the morning or working from home with no one around, there's no better pair of throw-on-and-go pants. Or is there? What if we told you that there's a new pant trend rising in the ranks that feel like ultra soft leggings, but look so much better?
Introducing the 2020 alternative to leggings: the flared, often ribbed pants we've been spotting on every brand's website, from Simon Miller to Paloma Wool. Unlike their skinny-legged predecessor, these new pull-on styles go the distance when it comes to options. From jacquard bells by Acne Studios to split-leg trousers courtesy of Loeil, we've rounded up all the best picks of this new trend.
So pack away your rainy day leggings and take these equally lush, but much more fashion-forward stretch flares for a spin (around your apartment, that is).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.