Whether your Alexa predicted it or not, it’s raining. Which makes choosing what to wear in the morning even more difficult. All of the potential outfits you were brainstorming the night before are in the mental trashcan. While the weather may be uninspiring, your rainy day outfit doesn’t have to be. Equip yourself with rain boots to avoid soggy socks and don a waterproof bucket hat to preserve your hair. Your full outfit, however, doesn’t have to be rainproof - just your outerwear and accessories. Once you’re inside and you’ve shed your rainy day gear, you’ll forget about the torrential downpour altogether.