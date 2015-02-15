With temps dropping down to the single digits here in New York even the most adventurous dressers can find it hard to resist the utilitarian comfort of a basic black puffer. Lucky for us, Rihanna-approved label Flandana has just dropped its latest line of ingenious fleece-bandana hybrids, which will make it way easier maintain a bit of winter warmth while staying one step ahead of the trends.
Created by brother-sister duo Beau and Haley Wollens, the fleece-lined bandanas — originally envisioned for graffiti artists to cover their faces during particularly chilly tagging sprees — also function as stylish scarves. The bandana sits high and snug against your neck, stays put in case you need to really dig your face into it, and keeps your ears warm, too. The versatile style also goes with everything from Céline's double-breasted military coats to that camo parka you've had for years. Best of all, Flandana has come out with nine new styles — including a few in very on-trend gingham — just in time for Fashion Week, so there's no longer a need to choose between your neck and your soul on the way to the shows. Snag a peek at our favorite new offers in the pics to follow, and visit Flandana to shop the whole collection.