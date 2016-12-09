Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Raquel Laneri
Movies
Passengers
Imagines How We'll Dress In The 24th Century
Raquel Laneri
Dec 9, 2016
Health Trends
We Need To Rethink The Way We Look At Other Women (NSFW)
Raquel Laneri
Oct 20, 2016
Work & Money
This Is How You Deal With "No" In The Workplace
Raquel Laneri
Mar 31, 2016
Movies
The Bond Girls Have A Whole New Look
She’s come a long way. Since the 1960s (and even through the early aughts), the Bond girl was remembered more for her bikinis and innuendo-dripping
by
Raquel Laneri
Entertainment
AHS
's Costume Designer Talks Dressing Lady Gaga
When it comes to creating iconic looks, Lou Eyrich knows a thing or two. The award-winning costume designer got her start dressing rock stars like
by
Raquel Laneri
Fashion
5 Stories Of Women Taking Risks — & Winning
Ask any woman how she got to where she is today, and you'll be in for a long story. The truth is, the road to realizing one's dreams is full of diversions
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
What To Wear To Every Day Party This Summer
With a steady stream of warm weekends just around the corner, your social calendar is likely filling up with outdoor happenings left and right. From
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
10 Secrets To Creating Amazing Outfits Every. Single. Day.
Some of us wake up in the morning, grab the nearest pair of boyfriend jeans off the floor, and preserve our creative juices for deciding what to
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
7 New Lingerie Rules To Live By
When it comes to breaking style rules, we're old pros. White before Labor Day? Done. Sequins during the day? Yes, please. Dresses over pants? Easy. But,
by
Raquel Laneri
Women's Fashion
Want To Appear Impressive? Weirdly, Studies Show You Should Wear ...
That pressed interview outfit or sleek cocktail dress you have have hanging in your closet? Well, if you’re angling for a seat in the corner office
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
The Fashion-Girl Trend You CAN Pull Off
There are some fashion-girl trends that even the most style adept have trouble mastering with total confidence — take socks with sandals or
by
Raquel Laneri
Body
How 10 Models REALLY Feel About Their Bodies
Not much good can come of comparing ourselves to others. Yet, we all know how hard it is not to. Everywhere we turn, there is someone else's idea of
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
6 Fresh Takes On Spring's Biggest Trends
Just like there are two sides to every story, there are two (well, more like infinite) takes on every trend. Consider flatforms: The style extrovert's
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
5 Fresh Ways To Wear Your Favorite Denim Styles
There's a reason why we almost never throw away our old jeans — and it's not because we're secretly wishing acid-wash will come back. The truth is,
by
Raquel Laneri
Styling Tips
6 Perfect Denim Outfits, From NYC To L.A.
Go to any new city and you'll likely have a few fish-out-of-water experiences — from getting lost navigating the transit system to botching the
by
Raquel Laneri
Fashion
6 Bold Shoe Trends You Should Try This Spring
Just when we thought we wouldn't have to go shoe shopping this spring — what with last year's '90s slides looking to dominate the summer once
by
Raquel Laneri
Movies
Patricia Field's New Show Is An Ode To New York Style
They say the clothes make the (wo)man, and perhaps no one knows that more than Patricia Field. The legendary costume designer behind Sex and the City
by
Raquel Laneri
New York
Shop Spring's Buzziest Collection With Us!
Ever since designer Marissa Webb debuted her first spring collection for Banana Republic last fall, we've been dreaming of getting her cool
by
Raquel Laneri
Shopping
How To Try Spring's Biggest Trends Without Going Broke
Sure, the fall 2015 runways may have been all about that old reliable standby, the turtleneck, but spring's more about taking a walk on the wild side:
by
Raquel Laneri
Celebrity Style
The 4 Fashion Brands You Need To Know Now
As much as we love predicting the trends to sport next season — like padlock necklaces, they're making a comeback, people — what really gets us
by
Raquel Laneri
Fashion
This Rihanna-Approved Accessory Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing...
With temps dropping down to the single digits here in New York even the most adventurous dressers can find it hard to resist the utilitarian comfort of
by
Raquel Laneri
Trends
Notice Something Weird About The Front Row At Fashion Week?
A funny thing happened as the lights dimmed before the Ohne Titel runway presentation on Thursday evening. Or, maybe we should say didn't happen.
by
Raquel Laneri
Celebrity Style
Blake Lively Chooses Body-Con For Her First Red Carpet Appearance...
Actress, editorial director, and PRESERVER of artisanal American heritage Blake Lively made her first public appearance since giving birth to baby
by
Raquel Laneri
Shopping
6 Perfect Date-Night Outfits That STUN
There's no other Hallmark-endorsed holiday that causes as much ambivalence and excitement as Valentine's Day. You don't have to celebrate it or even
by
Raquel Laneri
Shopping
Farewell, Piperlime: Gap Inc. Shuts Down Online Business
Gap Inc. has announced today that it is closing its online business Piperlime to focus on boosting sales for its namesake and Banana Republic brands.
by
Raquel Laneri
Designers
Why We're Loving Lanvin's New Mother-Daughter Ad Campaign
Hot on the heels of Dolce & Gabbana's Sicilian grandmas and Céline's Joan Didion mic drop, Lanvin has unveiled its own ad campaign featuring kick-ass
by
Raquel Laneri
Celebrity Style
8 Cathy Horyn Quotes That Threw The Most Shade
Fashion Week, which starts in New York February 12, is going to be a hell of a lot more interesting this season, now that erstwhile New York Times fashion
by
Raquel Laneri
Shopping
Saks Defends Its Discrimination Against Trans* Employee
Last night's Golden Globe Awards showed amazing strides for the trans* community, with major wins for the Amazon series Transparent, plus moving
by
Raquel Laneri
Celebrity Style
Joan Didion & Céline: We Can Die Happy Now
Céline has just released the first image for its latest ad campaign, and its star couldn’t be more perfect. The photo features none other than literary
by
Raquel Laneri
Celebrity Style
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's
Elle U.K.
Outfit Is Our No. ...
After donning every single shiny, metallic, or sparkly thing in your closet this month, you might be craving a sartorial palette cleanser. It's got to
by
Raquel Laneri
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted