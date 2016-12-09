Is that why the palette is so minimalist?

“A little bit. But also, the two are in such a closed universe. They have complete time to get to know one another because, physically, they aren’t disturbed by other people. When Jennifer's character Aurora is in the spaceship, she's in a halo of tranquility. She's just with herself. So I translated that peaceful feeling to a monochromatic-chic wardrobe. The only color ever is in the flashback, when Aurora is in the city and she’s confronted with other people and other things.”



You have some very cool space suits in the film. They’re very sleek and black and different from the bulkier suits we’re used to seeing.

“That was a lot of work! I have been doing so many space shoots lately, but with this one, this had to be in the future. I thought that in the 24th century the spacesuit would be something casual, elegant, and simple. It wouldn’t need to have so many things hanging off it because everything would be inside. I think simplicity is the apex of scientific achievement.”



Did you run into any challenges during the filmmaking process where an idea didn’t work out or clashed with someone else’s?

“I had actually wanted to put Chris in a tank top, since he plays a guy who works out. But even when he’s supposed to look dirty and depressed, he looked gorgeous. So we had to keep him covered up — he was too sexy.”



