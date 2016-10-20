What are the ways that women, yourself included, are challenging what they're expected to look and act like these days?



"I host a show for Essence magazine every weekend…and I’m not typical for the brand. I have tattoos. I’m bald. In the African-American community hair’s a big deal, and I’m shaving off all my hair. A lot of YouTube comments are 'Who is this bald, ugly girl?' and 'She would be pretty if…' I’m not trying to make a statement necessarily, but it’s who I am, and it took me a long time to get comfortable being this person and looking this way, so I feel I’m challenging a group to look at beauty a little differently." —Dana Johnson, 34, journalist



"As a fashion photographer, I try to represent a positive-body image. Different shapes and colors. I’m not a skinny person, and I want to see things that I can relate to." —BriAnne Wills



"I’m eight-and-a-half months pregnant with a giant baby right now, and there’s definitely a way pregnant women are told to dress. It’s lots of leggings and giant button-down shirts. Maybe a stretchy dress for date night or one of those terrifying T-shirts with, like, pleats down the side to accommodate the bump. Let me just officially say, fuck that. I’ve jammed my growing body into mostly non-maternity clothes my whole pregnancy. Not because I think pregnancy jeans are a waste of money, or whatever the mommy-blogger brigade might tell you, but because I want to feel good in what I’m wearing. I’ve felt fashionable and fierce this summer wearing whatever I want and avoiding leggings at all costs — unless I'm in a yoga class." —Mikala Bierma



"I just feel the whole way that I do my casting — how it's unbelievably celebrated if I put different types of ethnicities, different shapes and sizes, trans models, and all that in my shows — is like a fad right now. It's trending. But I want it to be a normal thing. It shouldn't be celebrated, it should be the norm. So when we're casting our commercials, when we're casting our television shows, when we're watching the news that night, we should see all different kinds of shapes and sizes and types and ethnicities. Where's the transgender newscaster? It's a rare thing right now and our entire culture should be exposed to it 24/7." —Gilleon Smith, 34, casting director