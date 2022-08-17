I’m Tired Of Financially Supporting My Mom. Am I A Bad Daughter?

My mom has been working as a nanny recently. She’s in her mid-50s, so I don’t see her retiring anytime soon. But I realize now that my brother and I are going to be my mom’s retirement fund. I am angry and frustrated, but I also feel selfish for feeling this way while my other friends have parents who have been saving for retirement and investing. How do I start a conversation with my mom about her retirement planning and money talk, without sounding frustrated at the disappointment since she is so unprepared? I think she believes that my dad’s Social Security will cover everything, WHICH IT ISN'T SUPPOSED TO, but I don't think she understands that. She even wants me to pitch in for some dental work that isn’t covered by Medicare.