If you're feeling the increasing pressure of that looming December 24th deadline but have yet to finish your holiday shopping, you're in luck. Nordstrom, our favorite they-have-everything destination, has a plethora of perfect gifts from the worlds of home, fashion, and beauty — and the speed-shipping power to ensure all your gifts make it to their destinations by your deadline. From expedited two-day shipping to curbside pickup, you can comfortably click “add to cart” knowing your present will get to you (or your giftee) in time.
The retailer offers detailed instructions on its site to help shoppers optimize their quick-shipping options, including the option to calculate shipping lead times while your goods are still in the cart or filter search results by a product’s availability for curbside pickup. Now that you're confident you'll have gifts to wrap in time, don't endlessly stress-scroll the website, frantically looking for everything you need. Keep on scrolling (but like, in a relaxed way) to see the best of the best gifts Nordstrom has to offer — from a limited edition bougie courtesy of culty candle imprint Boy Smells and an aesthetically-pleasing blender to thee Marc Jacobs crossbody and a viral gua sha skincare set — and rest assured that all of your treasures will arrive with time to spare.
Home Gifts
This colorful pack of airtight silicone lids is the answer to the small-kitchen question. Aesthetically pleasing and practical, the lids fit all pans, pots, bowls, and any containers you already have in your kitchen. All your cooking lovers on your list will be sure to appreciate this gift.
Created in collaboration with country music sensation Kacey Musgraves, this Boy Smells candle is inspired by the singer's opening song to her newest album. With notes of incense, black pepper, ginger zest, raspberry, cedarwood, vanilla, and tonka bean, this limited-edition candle will fill your home with all the warm and spicy scents your heart desires. It’s also exclusive to Nordstrom, so you won’t find it anywhere else.
Made for all the travel-obsessed people in your life, this UGG blanket and eye mask set makes for the perfect cozy in-flight experience. Plus, the pouch doubles as a travel pillow!
Have you ever seen a more beautiful blender? We haven't! From green juices to protein shakes, this Instagram-ready blender is the gift all health enthusiasts have been waiting for.
If your bestie thrives during the summer and isolates during the winter, give them the gift of a therapy lamp. Trust me, it really does work. (Hint: I'm that aforementioned bestie.) For any peeps who suffer from seasonal depression or are simply wiling away the winter-sad-girl hours, this is truly the best gift.
Fashion Gifts
This oversized super-soft sweater from Free People is the right balance between stylish and practical — it has a chic, deep-v neckline, but isn't cropped, which will please anyone with cold sensitivity. Coming in three colorways, you have the option of a neutral black, this unique marzipan color, and vibrant hot pink.
Featuring over 3,000 glowing reviews and available in 10 (!) colorways, this Barefoot Dreams cardigan is, well, the sweater of your dreams. A Nordstrom reviewer says: "This cardigan is worth the money. I have been eyeing it for about a year and I asked my husband for it for my birthday this month. I am SO glad I got it!" Soft and lightweight, it's perfect for everything from lounging to errands.
Whether you prefer this crossbody bag or the tote bag, there's no doubt that Marc Jacobs handbags have been iconic this year. Your label-loving giftee will definitely appreciate this recognizable purse in any colorway you choose, from classic white to chic green.
Make your jewelry gift extra special with an oversized, faceted stone from your giftee’s birthday month. Plated in 14K gold, this necklace comes in all of the 12 birthstones — although some months have already sold out.
Is it even a gift guide without a mention of the classic UGGs? While these shoes may not explicitly be on everyone's gift lists, these iconic shoes are definitely still the most wanted. With over 3,000 fervent reviews, these boots come in seven different — already selling out — colorways.
If they're less a going-out type and more of a “not-leaving-my-home-any-time-soon” type, this highly-rated machine-washable microfiber robe by Barefoot Dreams will suit them just fine.
Beauty Gifts
Undeniably sexy and iconic, this highly-coveted Chanel set includes the Coco Mademoiselle 3oz Eau de Parfum with a chic refillable travel spray. Both fresh and luxurious, this is the fragrance to go from workday to late night.
This Charlotte Tilbury set includes the mini versions of bestselling Matte Revolution Lipsticks in the shades Pillow Talk original and medium, Walk of No Shame, and Red Carpet Red. It's a top-shelf-ready gift for all the makeup-collecting besties on your list.
If you're more of a go-big-or-go-home gifter, there's no denying the power of this luxury Dyson blowdryer. If your giftee has longingly bookmarked one of these iconic, fanatically-reviewed hair tools, there's no better time than the present to give them what their heart desires — even if it's a $400 blowdryer.
I'm sure you've seen the gua sha stone all over your TikTok this year as the buzzy skincare tool that officially replaced jade and rose quartz rollers. If you haven't seen them, then the person you're gifting this to definitely has. This set from OSEA also comes with the brand's sea minerals mist and undaria argan oil to enhance the power of the sculpting, lymph-node draining tool.
The hefty price tag on La Mer's iconic cream seems more than worth it, according to over 6,000 worth-the-hype reviews. Made for sensitive and dry skin, it contains the kelp-rich, cell-renewing Miracle Broth that is La Mer’s signature ingredient, and promises to keep your face radiant and rejuvenated.
