The retailer offers detailed instructions on its site to help shoppers optimize their quick-shipping options, including the option to calculate shipping lead times while your goods are still in the cart or filter search results by a product’s availability for curbside pickup. Now that you're confident you'll have gifts to wrap in time, don't endlessly stress-scroll the website, frantically looking for everything you need. Keep on scrolling (but like, in a relaxed way) to see the best of the best gifts Nordstrom has to offer — from a limited edition bougie courtesy of culty candle imprint Boy Smells and an aesthetically-pleasing blender to thee Marc Jacobs crossbody and a viral gua sha skincare set — and rest assured that all of your treasures will arrive with time to spare.