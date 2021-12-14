Featuring over 3,000 glowing reviews and available in 10 (!) colorways, this Barefoot Dreams cardigan is, well, the sweater of your dreams. A Nordstrom reviewer says: "This cardigan is worth the money. I have been eyeing it for about a year and I asked my husband for it for my birthday this month. I am SO glad I got it!" Soft and lightweight, it's perfect for everything from lounging to errands.