These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
Nostalgia is the name of the game.
With Y2K fashion peaking higher than ever, this new year has plenty of fun trends in store for the next reemergence wave. Spotlight-stealing attire with a joyous mood is taking over, from vivid colors and prints to bold silhouettes like bubble dresses, volume tops, cutouts galore, and ultra-low rises on pants and skirts. Accessories are in on the fun, too. Think: chunky-AF platforms, rainbow-bright bags, and a more-is-more jewelry aesthetic combining beads, pearls, and rhinestone-decked baubles. Oh, and if your New Year’s resolution is to adopt a new signature color, you better make it purple — it’s the 2022 hue in all tints, from Pantone’s Very Peri color of the year to saturated violet and lavender shades.
Ahead, a deeper dive into the fashion trends we’re predicting will be big in 2022. Naturally, with an edit to shop.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.