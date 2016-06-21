While I'd love to ball out whenever I shop, I'm not living the kind of life where I can watch my money fly away with a smile on my face (yet). So for now, I'll have to keep most of my hot new purchases to $150 or less.



Sometimes, the best way to squeeze the most out of a dollar is to buy something you can wear every single day. That means forgoing that shirt or dress you've been pining after, and opting for a choice new accessory, instead. You'll actually feel like you're getting the most of your moolah, because no one will think twice if you show up to work wearing the same earrings or bag five days in a row. No smell test required. (Which you definitely can not say for that shirt.)



Take a little look-see at some accessories in the slideshow ahead, so you can feel like you spent that hard-earned money wisely.