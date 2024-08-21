Double The Outfit Inspo: Why We’re Obsessed With Fashion Influencer Couples

While Suresh and Puveendran try to stay as authentic as possible, the two full-time creators also treat it like a business. This comes with cons. “We can’t complain — like this is our dream job and we get paid to travel — however, it’s not like a vacation. We wake up, we film, we edit while on vacation, we go on our emails, ” Suresh says. “One rule we’ve recently been implementing is we try to make our last day of vacation a [non-working] ‘us day.’” Alfallah and Burke also recognize the need to balance being present in their relationship while showcasing personal moments that their followers come to love them for. “If there's a moment that goes by and you’re trying to be present, where you forget to film or you don’t want to, there’s this lingering guilt like, ‘that would have done so well,’” Alfallah says.