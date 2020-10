There’s (at least) one in every friend group: They're already on the waitlist for an XL shoulder bag from Sunnei's spring '21 runway show, have a friends-and-family discount at Dover Street Market, and consistently pop up in the first wave of followers of new brands that later appear in Net-A-Porter's Vanguard edit. Their holiday wish list is made up of fashion gifts you wouldn't dare wear, let alone spend an entire paycheck on, but will undoubtedly want more than anything come the next gift-giving season . If you're not this member of your friend group, you probably won't recognize the pieces in the gift guide ahead. But they will. And since they're going to be the one on the receiving end of this giftee-gifted relationship, isn’t that what truly matters?