Everyone, gather around and direct your attention to Everlane. We're making this quick and easy, so you can get in the race for the best transitional staples. Everlane's Long Weekend Sale is here, and it runs through Monday, September 5. Most pieces are up to 60% off with 30% off denim. However, select styles can easily go up to 75% off. Items are selling out fast, with people sprucing up their last summer 'fits while prepping for cozy fall ensembles.
Join in on the fun, and don't miss your chance to grab that oxford shirtdress or those velvet Mary Janes you've been eyeing all summer. Or stock up on fall sweaters, stylish work-appropriate blazers, and blouses, or even get ahead and start holiday shopping. (The early bird gets the worm.) One thing for sure is that you don't want to sleep on Everlane's Labor Day sale this year. So get going and shop to your heart's content, my friend.
