Browse Everlane’s Labor Day Sale — It Has Everything You Need

Vivien Lee
Everyone, gather around and direct your attention to Everlane. We're making this quick and easy, so you can get in the race for the best transitional staples. Everlane's Long Weekend Sale is here, and it runs through Monday, September 5. Most pieces are up to 60% off with 30% off denim. However, select styles can easily go up to 75% off. Items are selling out fast, with people sprucing up their last summer 'fits while prepping for cozy fall ensembles.
Join in on the fun, and don't miss your chance to grab that oxford shirtdress or those velvet Mary Janes you've been eyeing all summer. Or stock up on fall sweaters, stylish work-appropriate blazers, and blouses, or even get ahead and start holiday shopping. (The early bird gets the worm.) One thing for sure is that you don't want to sleep on Everlane's Labor Day sale this year. So get going and shop to your heart's content, my friend.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Everlane
The Way-short Shirt
$44.00$80.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Billow Blouse
$44.00$80.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Apron Linen Tank
$35.00$70.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Seersucker Gathered Tee
$52.00$70.00
Everlane

Everlane
The Way-high Jean
$68.00$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The ’90s Cheeky Jean
$54.00$108.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Way-high Skinny Split Hem Jean
$61.00$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Baggy Jean
$82.00$118.00
Everlane

Everlane
The Oversized Stroopwafel Turtleneck In Re...
$78.00$195.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Cloud Cardigan
$62.00$155.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Alpaca Waffle-stitch Polo
$50.00$125.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Chunky Cardigan
$55.00$110.00
Everlane

Everlane
The Oxford Shirtdress
$50.00$100.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit
$47.00$118.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Billow Tiered Maxi Dress
$64.00$128.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Tiered Midi Dress
$51.00$128.00
Everlane

Everlane
The ’80s Blazer
$87.00$175.00
Everlane
Everlane
The ’80s Italian Wool Blazer
$114.00$228.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Renew Anorak
$59.00$118.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Gathered Drape Trench
$59.00$198.00
Everlane

Everlane
The Canvas Utility Boot
$34.00$115.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Italian Leather Chelsea Boot
$107.00$195.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Releather Court Sneaker
$44.00$110.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Mary Jane
$86.00$115.00
Everlane

