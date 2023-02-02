Everlane’s New Drop Is Dressy, Wrinkle-Resistant, & Machine-Washable

This new collection utilizes viscose in two ways. First, there are the "Ribbed Knit" pieces, which are reminiscent of '90s-era body-hugging apparel but with detailed piping that contours throughout the curves and torso, then billows out for flow and movement at the skirt. Second, viscose is woven into a silky fabric that the brand calls the "City Stripe," which Mader says is cut on the bias for a flattering drape. Texture-wise, this fabric has an all-over subtle stripe pattern. "We added a touch of recycled polyester to the weave to make it machine washable as an added benefit," says Mader.