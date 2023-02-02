Everlane’s New Drop Is Dressy, Wrinkle-Resistant, & Machine-Washable

We're very much guilty of describing Everlane as a source for effortless, elevated basics (granted, which the brand is!) — but its latest collection is truly upping the ante with high-tiered looks that are for real low-maintenance. The latest drop, called Dressed Up Daywear, includes ribbed and textured apparel that are wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable (perfect for travel, if you ask us), suiting separates that are structured as they are soft, and accessories made from a "cleaner" leather that's sourced from a tannery with the highest possible rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG). As the collection name suggests, the pieces are designed for wearers who strive for all-day put-together looks, whether it's for a morning coffee run or a work-related dinner.
Dressed Up Daywear also happens to be the first major release from chief creative officer Mathilde Mader, who tells R29 she's most excited about introducing fans of Everlane to the wonders of viscose, a smooth material made from cellulose extracted from plants. "Viscose is a fabric that has never been used by Everlane before, and it's so versatile and has a lower environmental impact than silk so I wanted to make it a focal point of this collection," Mader says of the responsibly sourced material.
This new collection utilizes viscose in two ways. First, there are the "Ribbed Knit" pieces, which are reminiscent of '90s-era body-hugging apparel but with detailed piping that contours throughout the curves and torso, then billows out for flow and movement at the skirt. Second, viscose is woven into a silky fabric that the brand calls the "City Stripe," which Mader says is cut on the bias for a flattering drape. Texture-wise, this fabric has an all-over subtle stripe pattern. "We added a touch of recycled polyester to the weave to make it machine washable as an added benefit," says Mader.
Rounding out the rest of the collection are TENCEL Lyocell suiting blazers and pants, which are already part of the existing Everlane lineup, but now offered in a vibrant blue. And what is Everlane without denim? Included in the mix are two sailor-inspired wide-leg jeans in two washes. And, finally, on the accessories front, there's an extra roomy leather tote bag made for everyday commutes and sleek smoking loafers, all of which are available in several color options.
"Everlane is based in California, so when I was choosing the color palette for this collection, I really looked to the world around me in San Francisco," says Mader. "The burnt sugar, cocoa brown, and redwood colorways came from the clay and earth tones of the natural landscape, whilst the brilliant blue was from a vintage Mercedes-Benz I saw parked on the street one day on my walk to the office."
Below, shop a few of our favorite picks from the Dressed Up Daywear collection. You can also peruse the rest of the newness here.
This long-sleeve midi dress looks like a whole-body hug.
This transitional-weather piece is a great option for layering over a turtleneck or to wear with a cardigan.
The wrap dress is undoubtedly an officewear special — but this tie it's reimagined in a thin ribbed knit with drapey sleeves.
The most Y2K-esque piece in the collection has to be this cropped knit cardigan, which we love paired with a high-waisted bottom.
The "City Stripe" pieces are much flowier and airier than the ribbed knit pieces if you prefer viscose that's less bodycon.
Another staple, the shirt dress is designed here to work cinched at the waist or sans belt for a baggy look.
Casual enough to be machine-washable but fabricated to look business-ready.
Leave it to Everlane to whip up a suit in a must-have color that you likely have never seen before.
It wouldn't be an Everlane collection without denim, now would it?
Everlane has released leather totes before but nothing as roomy, rectangular, and with a newly-added button closure!
While the rest of the world is still wearing chunky loafers, you can lead the way with these minimal, smoking loafer-inspired slip-sons.
