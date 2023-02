Everlane’s New Drop Is Dressy, Wrinkle-Resistant, & Machine-Washable

We're very much guilty of describing Everlane as a source for effortless, elevated basics (granted, which the brand is!) — but its latest collection is truly upping the ante with high-tiered looks that are for real low-maintenance. The latest drop, called Dressed Up Daywear , includes ribbed and textured apparel that are wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable (perfect for travel , if you ask us), suiting separates that are structured as they are soft, and accessories made from a "cleaner" leather that's sourced from a tannery with the highest possible rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG) . As the collection name suggests, the pieces are designed for wearers who strive for all-day put-together looks , whether it's for a morning coffee run or a work-related dinner.