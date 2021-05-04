Psst, Here’s 20% Off Entireworld’s New Sweatshort Set

We are living in a material world — and that material is sweatshirt. From polyester-cotton blends with a vintage feel to the luxer loop-knit French terry, loungey sets have taken over closets. Even though the seasons are changing and we’re, hesitantly, stepping out of our homes, our desire for a matching sweatsuit hasn’t wavered — it’s merely changed shape. Now, instead of the wrist-to-ankle coverage that winter temperatures demanded, we’re on the lookout for an abbreviated iteration of the sublimely comfy pair — one that will give our arms and legs a little breathing room while still providing the bed-to-street chic that we’ve come to expect from the sartorial set. We’re talking, of course, about the sweat-short set. We’ve discussed sweat-shorts at length this spring — from the best plus-size versions of the comfy half-pant to shorts with a more vintage-inspired, bellybutton-skimming rise. However, you know as well as we do that two pieces are better than one — which is why we’ve teamed up with the sweats experts (sweat-perts?) at Entireworld to offer Refinery29 readers an exclusive discount on the brand’s latest and greatest matching set: a short-sleeved sweatshirt and sweat-short in both men’s and women’s sizes.
From now until midnight PST on Thursday, May 6, readers can score 20% off these two items when purchased as a set with promo code R2920. (You can also get free two-day shipping — no code needed — until tomorrow, May 6, at 1 PM EST.)
With each piece clocking in at $68 for a total purchase price of $136, this is an opportunity to nab the pair for a mere $109. Don’t forget, this is the same brand whose sweatsuit was dubbed “the unofficial uniform of quarantine” by our executive editor Connie Wang and earned an MVP award from the team at Most Wanted. The sweats — and the deals — don’t get much better than this.
