The sexual wellness scene has come a long way from seedy stores filled with rauncho-hauncho products and covert-to-the-point-of-confusing online marketing (here's looking at you Amazon "personal massagers" ). But even the most modern clitoral stimulators and sophisticated suction vibrators of today can lack a certain playfulness. When I think of sex toys, two (not particularly fun) images come to mind: a massive Brookstone-esque wand and a pocket-sized battery-powered bullet . What doesn't come to mind is anything surprisingly shaped, such as a miniature cartoon eggplant , fully formed baby chickie, or phallically elongated teddy bear. And while no one truly suffers from a lack of mildly inane humor mixed with their between-the-sheets business, it's something we could all use now and again. Which is why I was happy to discover the shrewdly dubbed company Emojibator . The aforementioned emoji-shaped sex toys? Yeah, they're no joke. Not only does an eggplant vibrator actually exist, but it's made from waterproof, body-safe silicone that can help get you (or a lucky giftee) off for the palatable price of 34 bucks. (Other real vibrators include banana emoji ice cream cone emoji , and chili pepper emoji .)They may not be the sex toys we need, but dammit if they're not the sex toys we deserve. Scroll on to smirk, shop, or spit out your coffee at my three absolute favorites below. And don't worry, you've been spared the presence of the Poop Emojibator...for now.