If you aren't familiar with the nearly exclusively NSFW applications for the eggplant (also known as the aubergine) emoji, you've been occupying some very squeaky-clean corners of the internet. Everyone's favorite phallic stand-in has been the star of many a misguided sext for years. And now, in a nod to its cultural significance, there's a vibrator made in its likeness.
The Emojibator went on sale online last week. As much of a novelty as it may appear (the product description promises a "healthy serving of vitamin D"), it has some pretty legit features. It's made of medical-grade silicone, has 10 vibration settings, and its "stem" is completely watertight.
But, most importantly, it really is an exact, real-life replica of its emoji forebear. If we're being honest, we're surprised it took someone this long to make such a thing. Only time will tell if its peach-shaped counterpart will get the same treatment.
The Emojibator is available now for just $32, shipping worldwide.
