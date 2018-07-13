Over the past year or so, makeup has proven to be a powerful tool for raising awareness — and thousands of dollars. The Lipstick Lobby, for example, has donated a portion of all proceeds to organizations including Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. The anti-Trump company Lipslut sells lipsticks with the sole purpose of donating funds to human rights organizations.
Though it may sound trite at first, makeup with a message has proven to be hugely effective, with Lipslut recently announcing that it raised more than $100,000 for families affected by President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
Now E.l.f., an affordable vegan brand that's built its foundation around maintaining its cruelty-free status, is mixing makeup with a cause, too. This month, the company is proving its commitment to animal rights by teaming up with five equally passionate influencers who will use their platforms to spread awareness. Each influencer selected their favorite E.l.F. product, of which 10% of the sales through July 31 will go to their animal charity of choice.
Though the brand is known for its low prices, the reach of the influencers (more than 1.5 million and counting) and E.l.f's massive influence (with more than 200 stores nationwide) could drive thousands of dollars for charities that are in need of funding. Check out the five products, and the charities they're supporting, ahead.