Now E.l.f. , an affordable vegan brand that's built its foundation around maintaining its cruelty-free status, is mixing makeup with a cause, too. This month, the company is proving its commitment to animal rights by teaming up with five equally passionate influencers who will use their platforms to spread awareness. Each influencer selected their favorite E.l.F. product, of which 10% of the sales through July 31 will go to their animal charity of choice.