Human beings are hardwired to remember firsts — the first time you got your period, the first time you voted, the first time you had your heart broken. For beauty enthusiasts, no matter how trivial it may seem, it's hard to forget the first products you purchased on your own. For me, one of these items was E.L.F. Cosmetic's St. Lucia Blush & Bronzer Duo (you know, the one that looks like another brand's orgasmic powder).
I'm sure I'm not the only one. The brand, known for its affordable alternatives to pricier makeup items, has a quick to-market strategy which relies on close manufacturing relationships and its own factories to turn around trendy, of-the-moment items at lightening speed. That has earned it a huge fanbase that keeps coming back for the price tag and the innovation behind the products.
Two years ago, we discovered a hidden compartment in E.L.F.'s Moisturizing Lipstick that contains more product. But as it turns out, there a few more hidden gems in E.L.F.'s arsenal — all of which are designed to make your life easier. Ahead, check out eight products from the line we bet you never knew existed.