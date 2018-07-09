This Lipstick Brand Has Donated Over $100,000 To Help Reunite Migrant Families

Update: Back in June, when President Trump first began acting on his executive-order zero-tolerance immigration policy, calling for the immediate separation of migrant families at the border, Katie Sones, the founder of Lipslut, was moved to find a way to help those Americans affected. Thus, the anti-Trump makeup brand launched their own Zero Tolerance campaign, wherein 100% of all earnings from their hero product — a universally-flattering rosy pink liquid lipstick — were to be donated to charities dedicated to helping families affected by Trump's immigration measures.
"As soon as I saw coverage of what was going on, I knew we had to do something to help," says Sones. She tells us that the charitable donations via Lipslut have just hit over $100,000, overshooting the brand's previous fundraising record by $60,000. "I believe our call to action has been so successful because the cruel nature of the Zero Tolerance policy is something that people feel strongly about," she says.
And the brand has no plans of slowing down. With ten days left in their campaign, which closes July 19th, Sones and her team are poised to rally customers to continue buying Lipslut lipsticks and donate to the deserving cause. "I think we doubled our fundraising record simply because Lipslut is bigger than it used to be," says Sones. "Since Lipslut was founded, we have been steadily growing a community of people who take action — those who will not stand for such injustice in the world. While I certainly wasn't expecting such a large outpour of support, I think it's something the world should expect to see more of."
This story was originally published June 21, 2018.
If you — like so many Americans — have been wrestling with how to help the families being torn apart at the Texas border as a result of the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy, showing your support just got just as easy as buying a tube of lipstick.
Lipslut, the anti-Trump makeup brand born in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, just announced a huge initiative that will appeal to both makeup lovers and activists. As part of the brand's new Zero Tolerance campaign, from now until July 19th, 100% of all earnings from their hero product — a universally-flattering rosy pink liquid lipstick — will be donated to charities dedicated to helping families affected by Trump's immigration measures.
Lipslut founder Katie Sones says that her mission is to use her platform and consumer influence to make a statement against the heartbreaking persecution taking place in Texas. "While I’m happy to hear that families will no longer be separated, I am still against Trump’s zero-tolerance policy of prosecuting any who crosses the border," Sones tells us, adding that the company will continue to donate to the cause until effective policy-changing measures have been taken. "Lipslut will be donating to organizations that help families through this process, as well as those trying to reunite."
In the interest of integrating philanthropy into cosmetics, in this past year alone Lipslut donated half of all F*ck Trump lipstick earnings to civil-rights charities targeted by the Trump administration. More than just a passive process of buying makeup for a good cause, the brand gives shoppers a unique opportunity to vote on the specific charities where they'd like to see their money donated.
Two years ago, Sones founded Lipslut as a “middle finger to the current socio-political landscape." Today, she's changing both the scope of the cosmetics industry and public policy, one F*ck Trump tube at a time.
