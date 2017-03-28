The word 'slut' is right up there with 'moist' on the list of words in the English dictionary we loathe. But it just might be getting a new life, as 'pussy' recently did, because one woman is taking back the word — through beauty, of all things. Meet Lipslut, a matte, mauve-y pink lipstick with a political spin.
Deeply upset by the election, Katie Sones, a college student in San Luis Obispo, California, sought out ways to fight the good fight in the name of feminism, Teen Vogue reports. She polled her followers on social media for a favorite lipstick shade, and gave the winning pink (no surprise there, considering it was also the color of choice for the Women's March in January) a name that gets straight to the point: "F*ck Trump." Sones says the product, which is priced at $20, will be "50% toward charity, 100% against tyranny, and of course, 100% cruelty free."
Half of the lipstick's sales will go to a woman's organization of the customer's choice — Planned Parenthood, the National Organization for Women, and Human Rights Campaign are among the options — which will be donated once the campaign is over. All you have to do is vote for the charity you'd like to support at checkout. The popular vote wins (for once).
“People are going to buy lipstick either way, so if you could do that and have the money go somewhere that you support, that would be perfect,” Sones told her college newspaper, Mustang News. She's currently deciding on a cruelty-free manufacturer to create the Lipslut lipsticks in the coming weeks. We'll keep you posted.
