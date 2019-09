Deeply upset by the election, Katie Sones, a college student in San Luis Obispo, California, sought out ways to fight the good fight in the name of feminism, Teen Vogue reports. She polled her followers on social media for a favorite lipstick shade, and gave the winning pink (no surprise there, considering it was also the color of choice for the Women's March in January) a name that gets straight to the point: "F*ck Trump." Sones says the product, which is priced at $20, will be "50% toward charity, 100% against tyranny, and of course, 100% cruelty free."