The phrase-emblazoned sweater has long been a quirky staple of ours. And, Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy undoubtedly reigns supreme as the style's champion. We loved its hilarious, one-off sweaters available exclusively at NYC's American Two Shot and the sold-out Reformation collaboration. So, when we learned the label opened its own e-commerce site selling limited runs of its too-cool knits, we grabbed our wallets immediately.
Click ahead for our favorite styles, but be warned: You're going to have to race other Eddie Eddie die-hards, like A$AP Rocky, and snap up the But I Love Her sweater before it's gone, and you’re left weeping, “But, I loved her,” about it instead. Hurry, hurry!