The phrase-emblazoned sweater has long been a quirky staple of ours. And, Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy undoubtedly reigns supreme as the style's champion. We loved its hilarious, one-off sweaters available exclusively at NYC's American Two Shot and the sold-out Reformation collaboration. So, when we learned the label opened its own e-commerce site selling limited runs of its too-cool knits, we grabbed our wallets immediately.