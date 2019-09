Where You Can Buy Vintage Dior For Literally $15

It's not every day one has the patience to find something really good on eBay. Or maybe that's just me. Only recently did I embrace the idea of vintage shopping, but since then I've copped some seriously insane stuff (vintage Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, etc.). Here's what I've learned: It ain't as easy as It girls like Camille Rowe and Caroline de Maigret make it look. And sometimes, thrift stores just don't have what I want. So I had to suit up and dive in head first into the crazy, insane world that is eBay.My most recent excursion led me down a path of vintage Dior track jackets . Random, I know — but for, like, $15? I'll take two, please. Why I wanted a jacket when it's 97 degrees outside is beyond me, but something told me I'd stumbled upon something cool; sort of like the jackpot of Oh, this? It's vintage type of street-style gold.Trends are cyclical, so it's no surprise that 40+ years later, the French house is continuing to revamp these each season. The image at the right is actually from this season ! But if you've never taken stock of the Dior track jacket before, you're not alone. Among all the Dior staples, the track jacket is probably its least celebrated. I tried to trace its origins, but couldn't find any campaign, no runway moments — nada. But, that underdog quality is good timing. In a trend cycle that's heavy on the sportswear, I was surprised to find that vintage Dior tracksuits seemed like an untapped goldmine, at least on eBay.