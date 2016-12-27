24 Dangly Earrings To Wear Now — & All Year Long

Whether you’re taking reference from Delpozo's spring 2017 collection or Khloé Kardashian's New Year's look circa 2015, you know that the baubles adorning your earlobes this season (and, let's be honest, the entire year to come) should be sizable. Sure, they can consist of simple strands of crystalline droplets (hello, Simone Rocha), intricate constellations of moon and stars (courtesy of Alexander McQueen), or chunky, plastic-like cutouts (à la Proenza Schouler) — the only prerequisite is that they graze your shoulders...and make a massive statement.
Though the current season is filled with cocktail parties galore (what better time to wear these danglers, no?), with 2017 calling for a continuation of these festive jewels (jam-packed events calendar or not), sometimes all these pretty babies need is a simple gray sweatshirt to set them off. Ahead, we rounded up 25 over-the-top options we'll be wearing for days, months, and no doubt years to come.
