The New Way To Do Cutouts Is Way Cute, Not For The Faint Of Heart

Cutouts have always seemed like a really daring thing to wear, especially if you were the kind of woman who wore bras most of the time and didn't consider the parts under them her show-off spots. But, the sternum cutout changed things for us, and all of a sudden, we were searching for dresses that sported a little window to that area in the middle of our chests. It felt daring without the actual danger (you could still wear a bra; there was no risk of the opening changing shape and becoming more revealing throughout the day). But, as the entire rest of the world's caught on, cutouts have advanced again. And this time, the style is benefitting only a very specific type of dresser. Let's put it this way: You're definitely not going to be able to wear a bra.
Proenza Schouler really pioneered the sternum trend a couple years back, and it raised the stakes for its spring '17 show. Featuring cutouts in heart shapes and asterisks, these bold, skin-baring moments still showcase the sternum, sure, but they're a little trickier to pull off. But, if you choose to deviate from Proenza's runway styling, we could see these as a clever opportunity for some creative, peekaboo layering. Click through to see the various advancements in sternum cutouts, from easy to expert.