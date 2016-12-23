10 Of The Best Drop Earrings

Whether you’re taking reference from Balenciaga or Pat Butcher, you know that the only baubles adorning your earlobes this festive season should be sizeable. They can be simple strands of crystalline droplets (hello, Simone Rocha) or intricate galaxies of moon and stars, courtesy of Alexander McQueen; the only prerequisite is that they graze your shoulders. And don’t just save them for cocktail wear! Sadly you’re not in The Crown, and sometimes all these pretty babies need is a grey sweatshirt to set them off.
